On Twitter, Sachin Pilot steers clear of Rajasthan politics

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who created a political crisis in the state by revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that refuses to die down even after 18 days, is careful not to tweet on Rajasthan politics that may reveal his game plan.

The 42-year-old has been, however, active on his Twitter handle, the latest being his birthday greetings to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

In other tweets on Monday, Pilot greeted the Central Reserve Police Force on its foundation day for its dedicated service for the national security and protection to the public and paid his tributes to late Missile Man and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, saying his values, thoughts and principles will always guide all and always be inspirational. He also paid his homage to Goswami Tullsidas, who wrote Shri Ramcharitmanas on the life of Lord Ram, on the latter's Jayanti (anniversary).