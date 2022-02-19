On special invitation from President, CJI NV Ramana, Supreme Court judges visit Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana & Judges of Supreme Court along with their family members visited Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday at the invitation of President Ramnath Kovind & the First Lady Savita Kovind.

The CJI presented the Annual Report to President.

President Kovind on Friday, Feb 18, had invited judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, and their family members to Mughal Garden.

After a tour of the gardens – of which the main attraction this year is 11 varieties of tulips – the President and the First Lady would host a high tea for the visitors, sources said.

According to the sources, this is the first time the President has extended a special invitation to the judges.

The garden was opened for the public on February 12 with 11 varieties of tulip as its main attraction.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:37 PM IST