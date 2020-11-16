'On picnic during Bihar polls...': RJD's Shivanand Tiwari slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress a 'shackle' for Mahagathbandhan

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress party after its dismal showing the Bihar assembly polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka's house in Shimla while campaigning was in full swing.

Terming the Congress a "shackle" for the alliance, Tiwari said the party had contested on 70 seats but did not hold as many rallies.

"Congress turned out to be a shackle for the Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn`t hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar for just three days, Priyanka didn`t come, people who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Tiwari said while talking to ANI.

Taking a potshot at the seriousness of Congress leadership regarding the Bihar election, Tiwari said "Elections were in full swing here and Rahul Gandhi was having a picnic at Priyanka ji`s house in Shimla."

"Is the party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that the manner in which Congress party is being run, it is benefitting BJP... Prime Minister is older than Rahul Gandhi and did more rallies than him. Why did he do only three rallies? This shows party leadership was not serious about the Bihar election. Earlier there was news that even Piyanaka Gandhi would visit Bihar, but it did not happen either," he stated.

He further said that Congress put more emphasis on contesting on the maximum number of seats rather than winning them.

"Be it UP election, and the way they behaved with Akhilesh Yadav, or how they contested in more seats in Maharashtra than NCP and won lesser seats than them. Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. Congress should think about this," he said.