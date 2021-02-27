'On May 2, hold me to my last tweet': Prashant Kishor reiterates position on West Bengal polls, confident of TMC win

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday that elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2. And even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and many others fume over the lengthy schedule, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh insists that it is the BJP that will form the government with 200 seats in West Bengal.

As the West Bengal Assembly elections draw closer, each party and coalition has spoken up with seeming conviction about it's imminent victory. And while this may be mere political posturing for some, political strategist Prashant Kishor is certain that the ruling Trinamool Congress will once again emerge victorious.

In a tweet shared the day after the Election Commission of India declared an multi-phased election for West Bengal, Kishor called it "one of the key battles for democracy in India". The people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," he tweeted.

In a post script to the tweet, the analyst who has been appointed as an advisor of the TMC for the polls reiterated his earlier predictions. "On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet," he urged.