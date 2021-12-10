On Human Rights Day 2021, Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar says 'worrisome human rights violations in West Bengal'; TMC hits back

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government has always been at loggerheads with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ever since he has taken over the post in 2019.

On Friday, in yet another slugfest, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on International Human Rights Day took to Twitter and slammed the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Worrisome HUMAN RIGHTS violations @MamataOfficial. Only “Rule of Ruler and not of law” @India_NHRC. Need for massive uplift Politicised bureaucracy @IASassociation @IPS_Association @WBPolice @KolkataPolice constitutes severe threat to democracy. #HumanRight #HumanRightsDay2021,” read the Tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Countering Dhankhar’s tweet, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor always works at the behest of the BJP.

“The BJP knows that they cannot do anything in the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and no cadres are also seen in the campaign. Just to be in the news the BJP from the Centre had asked Dhankhar to do drama. Moreover, he had always worked as a BJP cadre rather than a Governor,” said Kunal.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the condition of this state can only be compared with North Korea for which the Governor had made the ‘right’ statement.

“After the Assembly polls, what happened in Bengal was seen by everyone in the country. Post-poll violence, death is still common in this state. Whatever Dhankhar has written is true as gross human rights violations take place here during TMC rule,” claimed Sukanta.

It can be recalled that due the continuous slugfest Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Governor.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “On this Human Rights Day, let us pledge to rise above hate and inequality. Let us come together and fight for each other, stand by each other. Together, we can defeat all forces that dare to abuse our fundamental rights. This #HumanRightsDay let us choose HUMANITY ABOVE ALL.”

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:15 PM IST