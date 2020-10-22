On global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million population: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India continues to report one of the lowest coronavirus infections per million population globally.
While sharing pictures of two graphs, the Ministry of Health wrote on Twitter: "On the global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling CASE FATALITY RATE (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality."
In graph 1, the ministry highlighted the COVID-19 cases per million population in the last 7 days, according to which there were 321 cases per million population in the last 7 days in the world, India-297, Brazil-692, Russia-723, Spain-819, and USA-1,195.
In graph 2, the ministry put out the data of deaths due to COVID-19 per million population, according to which there were 143 deaths per million population in the world, India-84, Russia-169, France-511, UK-644, and USA-660.
"Given the size of India's population, these are a testament of the positive results of the Centre-led strategies of TEST, TRACK, TRACE, TREAT, TECHNOLOGY, effectively being implemented by the States and UTs," it said.
With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,15,812 active cases (dip by 24,278 since yesterday) and 68,74,518 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 79,415 since yesterday). With 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,16,616.
