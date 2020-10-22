On global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million population: Health Ministry

In graph 1, the ministry highlighted the COVID-19 cases per million population in the last 7 days, according to which there were 321 cases per million population in the last 7 days in the world, India-297, Brazil-692, Russia-723, Spain-819, and USA-1,195.

In graph 2, the ministry put out the data of deaths due to COVID-19 per million population, according to which there were 143 deaths per million population in the world, India-84, Russia-169, France-511, UK-644, and USA-660.

"Given the size of India's population, these are a testament of the positive results of the Centre-led strategies of TEST, TRACK, TRACE, TREAT, TECHNOLOGY, effectively being implemented by the States and UTs," it said.

With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,15,812 active cases (dip by 24,278 since yesterday) and 68,74,518 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 79,415 since yesterday). With 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,16,616.