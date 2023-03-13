ON CAMERA: Woman killed after collision with stray animal in Uttar Pradesh

In a bizarre incident, a woman was killed after the motorcycle she was on collided with a stray animal in Uttar Pradesh. The footage of the incident was captured on CCTV.
The video was uploaded on Monday at 1 pm by the Twitter handle @Anil43895725.
In the video, the woman who was a pillion rider fell off the vehicle after it collided into the animal.
As per the tweet, she was killed after the collision.
(more details awaited)
Read Also
'Serial Kisser' on the prowl in Bihar, shocking video of forcibly kissing health worker in Jamui...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)