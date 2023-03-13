e-Paper Get App
In the video, the woman who was a pillion rider fell off the vehicle after it collided into the animal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
ON CAMERA: Woman killed after collision with stray animal in Uttar Pradesh | Screengrab

In a bizarre incident, a woman was killed after the motorcycle she was on collided with a stray animal in Uttar Pradesh. The footage of the incident was captured on CCTV.

In the video, the woman who was a pillion rider fell off the vehicle after it collided into the animal.

As per the tweet, she was killed after the collision.

(more details awaited)

