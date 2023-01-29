ON CAMERA: Truck carrying medicines catches fire near UP's Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Truck carrying medicines catches fire near UP's Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; video surfaces

Local police and firefighters rushed at the spot immediately after the incident. The incident spot comes under the jurisdiction of Ursahar police station. Traffic was disrupted for a while after the truck caught fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
A truck carrying medicines caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident took place near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was rescued safely in the incident.

In the video surfaced on internet, the truck can be seen completely ablazed in fire. The firefighters on the spot are seen trying to control the fire using water hoses.

Local police and firefighters rushed at the spot immediately after the incident. The incident spot comes under the jurisdiction of Ursahar police station. Traffic was disrupted for a while after the truck caught fire.

More details are awaited.

article-image

