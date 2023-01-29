ON CAMERA: Truck carrying medicines catches fire near UP's Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; video surfaces | Administrator

A truck carrying medicines caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident took place near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was rescued safely in the incident.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Truck caught fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Usrahar police station area. pic.twitter.com/LlIuzUzWH7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2023

In the video surfaced on internet, the truck can be seen completely ablazed in fire. The firefighters on the spot are seen trying to control the fire using water hoses.

Local police and firefighters rushed at the spot immediately after the incident. The incident spot comes under the jurisdiction of Ursahar police station. Traffic was disrupted for a while after the truck caught fire.

More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)