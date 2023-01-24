ON CAMERA: TN Dairy Minister SM Nasar throws stones at party workers for failing to arrange chair for him

ON CAMERA: TN Dairy Minister SM Nasar seen throwing stones at party workers for failing to arrange chair for him |

Politicians are at their most polite during election season, when they go campaigning. On the other hand, a video of a minister is going viral online, leading internet users to question the sincerity of their humility.

The brief video shows Dairy Minister SM Nasar throwing a stone at party members at a party gathering in Tiruvallur because a chair hadn't arrived for him yet.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar throws a stone at party workers in Tiruvallur for delaying in bringing chairs for him to sit pic.twitter.com/Q3f52Zjp7F — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

This is not the first time that a political leader in Tamil Nadu or anywhere else has been caught treating people poorly.

This was not the first time the political leaders in Tamil Nadu were caught on camera ill-treating people. It should be recalled that KN Nehru, the minister for municipal administration, was observed punching a council member who was shouting casteist insults.

Similar to this, the then-Minister Dindigul Srinivasan of the AIADMK compelled two tribal boys to take off his slippers.

