ON CAMERA: Speeding car crushes 3 children on footpath in North Delhi's Roop Nagar; shocking video surfaces

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Three children suffered injuries after they were hit by a speeding car in North Delhi's Roop Nagar on Sunday, said police.

The children were standing on the footpath when the car hit them.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9 a.m.

The police said that one Gajender (30), a resident of Pratap Nagar was driving his Brezza car. When he reached near the Lilawati school, he lost his control over the vehicle, and rammed into the three children who were standing on the footpath.

After receiving the PCR call, a team was immediately sent to the crime scene. The injured children were rushed to a nearby government hospital.

The doctors told the police that two children, aged 10 and 4 years, were out of danger. The third child, aged six years, was hospitalised and was kept under observation.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 279, 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The car was impounded by the police.

The police said that they have initiated a legal action against the driver of the car.

