On Camera: Sisters Run Over By Speeding Car In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, two sisters were run over by a speeding car in an apparent attempt on their lives. A chilling video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

After appearing in court in Bulandshahr, the two sisters were walking home when a high-speed car struck them from behind on Friday. The impact was so severe that both sisters were thrown a few meters away on road.

Accordint to reports, the sisters had received threats from the husband and brother-in-law before the court appearance.

Following the incident, the injured sisters were taken to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

According to reports, Sameen and her younger sister live in a rented house in the Aawas Vikas Colony of Bulandshahr. The injured sisters have alleged that Sameen's husband and brother-in-law attempted to run them over with the car, threatening them beforehand that they would be crushed if they went to court.

Police Statement

Preliminary investigations reveal that the girl had been married a few years ago but had separated from her husband and was living in a rented house. There were also disputes with her brothers. The police suspect the involvement of the victim's brother, Wahid, as the car used in the crime belongs to a family member of Wahid's in-laws.

Both injured sisters are being treated in the hospital. Doctors have informed the police that their lives are not in danger.

The police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation into the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. The police also mentioned that the allegations against the husband and his brother are being investigated.