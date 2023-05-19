On Camera: Noida woman resident gets society security guard thrashed by 2 men over parking dispute; Police assures action

On Camera: Security guard thrashed by 2 men in Noida's society over parking dispute; UP Police reacts to viral video |

A video has surfaced on the internet from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, showing a security guard being severely beaten by two men. The incident reportedly occurred in Sector 70 Ashiana Homes in the early hours of Friday.

In the video, a guard can be seen sleeping in a room that appears to be his cabin or quarters. Two men enter the room and launch a brutal attack on the sleeping guard, using kicks, punches, and slaps. The guard tries to defend himself from the assault.

According to local news channels, the incident occurred after a parking dispute between the accused men and a woman living in the same society. It is alleged that they had a confrontation with the woman before assaulting the security guard in his cabin.

The Noida police have taken note of the viral video and assured that necessary legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence. They are attempting to contact the victim after the video of the incident went viral.

उक्त घटना के सम्बंध में पुलिस को किसी माध्यम द्वारा सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है, वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर थाना फेस-3 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित से संपर्क कर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 19, 2023

"Police has not received any information regarding the above incident, taking cognizance of the viral video, Police Station Phase-3 Noida is contacting the victim and necessary legal action is being taken," said Noida police in a tweet.

Another incident of violence in residential society reported earlier

In a separate incident, a disturbing incident occurred in the Mahagunpuram Society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a girl was shown a knife by two youths in an elevator on May 7. The incident caused panic among residents.

According to reports, the girl, a class VIII student, was in the elevator heading to buy milk when two B.Tech students, Rajan Maurya and Sharif Ahmed, entered on the fourth floor. One of them brandished a small knife, frightening the girl. Upon reaching the ground floor, both youths exited the elevator, and the girl immediately reported the incident to her family.

Aman & Sharik threatened a girl with a knife in the lift of Mahagunpuram Society in Ghaziabad.

Both have been arrested.

Aman is a BTech student pic.twitter.com/6C8HXxUhoM — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) May 9, 2023

Police complaint is withdrawn by victim's family

CCTV footage of the incident was captured and circulated on social media. The victim's father initially filed a complaint with the police. However, the accused apologized to him, claiming it was just a prank. The victim forgave them, and her father withdrew the complaint.