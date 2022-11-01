ON CAMERA: Security guard shoots dead robber at petrol pump in Amritsar |

A security guard stationed at a petrol pump in Amritsar is accused of shooting a robber to death on Sunday when he was allegedly trying to rob someone.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the video of it was posted on social media. It quickly became popular across platforms.

According to accounts, the event happened at a petrol pump station that is open 24 hours a day and is located on a highway in Mallian Village close to Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. Incidently, one month before, at gunpoint, Rs 90,000 were stolen from the same gas station.

Attempt to rob a petrol pump in #Amritsar: The robber pointed a pistol, the guard back fired, one robber died, the other absconded #Punjab pic.twitter.com/pI7rvdI5To — Ankush Saini अंकुश सैनी ਅੰਕੁਸ਼ ਸੈਣੀ انکوش سائیں (@ank1saini) October 31, 2022

According to the police, two bike-borne attackers allegedly entered the petrol station at around 9 PM. One of them jumped off the bike, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the personnel.

When the security guy at the gas station saw this, he hurried towards them while holding a firearm. When one of them attempted to flee, he fired at him. The second accused fled as soon as he saw his partner being shot.