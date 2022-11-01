ON CAMERA: Security guard shoots dead robber at petrol pump in Amritsar

A security guard stationed at a petrol pump in Amritsar is accused of shooting a robber to death on Sunday when he was allegedly trying to rob someone.
The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the video of it was posted on social media. It quickly became popular across platforms.
According to accounts, the event happened at a petrol pump station that is open 24 hours a day and is located on a highway in Mallian Village close to Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. Incidently, one month before, at gunpoint, Rs 90,000 were stolen from the same gas station.
According to the police, two bike-borne attackers allegedly entered the petrol station at around 9 PM. One of them jumped off the bike, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the personnel.
When the security guy at the gas station saw this, he hurried towards them while holding a firearm. When one of them attempted to flee, he fired at him. The second accused fled as soon as he saw his partner being shot.
