ON CAMERA: Passengers of Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath Express thrash thief caught in train; video goes viral

A thief was caught by the passengers in a running train between Mumbai and Jabalpur. The enraged passengers thrashed him as seen in a video that went viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
A video has emerged on the internet where a group os passengers are seen thrashing a man lying on the floor in a boggie of Mumbai-Jabalpur Garib Rath Express. The man was allegedly a thief who was caught by the passengers during the journey. Reportedly there were two thieves on train, one fled away, another was caught.

Video shows passengers thrashing thief

In the video posted on Twitter by Prasham Sanghavi, a man can be seen lying on the floor of a running train. He is surrounded by a group of passengers who are seen yelling on him. Later in the video, a man is seen pulling him by his hair while another man is seen twisting his arm on the seat causing him pain.

The thief is seen asking them to let go off his arm and asking them to forgive him for his mistake. Depsite multiple requests, the angry passengers do not let loose of his arm.

Sanghavi while taking the video on his account said, "Our train number is 12188 ( mumbai-jabalpur) Gareebrath Our coach number is g2 A thief has entered and there were 2 of them,1 ran away. There is no single police in whole train Next station is Harda Send help." He also tagged IRCTC, Mumbai Police and Ministry of Railways for assistance.

Mumbai Police and Railway Seva replied to the complaint

The Mumbai Police replied on the video after it came to their notice. In response to the complaint, Mumbai Police tagged the Central Railways' Twitter handle on the post.

The Railway Seva Twitter handle of the Indian Railways which was created for passengers' support and assistance replied to the post. "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp-… ," said Railway Seva.

More details in this matter are awaited.

