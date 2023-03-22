 ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in Tamil Nadu; arrested
ON CAMERA: Parents of class 2 student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in govt school in Tamil Nadu; arrested

The incident occurred at a government-aided school in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. R Bharat has been identified as the teacher.

Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
ON CAMERA: Parents of 7-year-old student chase teacher, beat him up for abusing child in Tamil Nadu; arrested

A class two student's parents have been arrested for assaulting a teacher at a Tamil Nadu school. The parents allegedly assaulted the teacher for allegedly abusing their child. The charges have been refuted by the teacher.

In a three-minute video, the pair storms into the classroom and confronts the teacher about allegedly beating up their child. According to Selvi, the mother of the child, it is prohibited to hit a child.

"It's illegal to beat the child. Who gave you the rights? I'll beat you with my slippers," Selvi says.

Even as other children watch, Sivalingam, the father, follows the teacher around the classroom and then beats him up. He even tries to throw a little object at the teacher that appears to be a brick or a stone.

As the duo assaults Bharat, another teacher can be heard yelling for aid.

The parents, as well as the child's grandfather Munusamy, have been arrested by police.

"We have booked them for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing a government employee from discharging duties," says Dr L Balaji Saravanan, the Superintendent of Police.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

