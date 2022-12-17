e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment

ON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment

The hotel staff is seen trying to resolve the matter and calm the woman down who only gets angrier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment | Twitter
Follow us on

Jaipur: A video of a naked foreigner lady from a lobby of a hotel in Jaipur is going viral on social media. In the video the naked woman is seen brawling with the hotel staff. The woman seems very upset and extremely angry on the hotel staff. As per her slurs on camera, she was allegedly mistreated.

The hotel staff is seen trying to resolve the matter and calm the woman down who only gets angrier. She is seen punching the hotel staff and even goes on to pull a lady staff of the hotel by her hair. The lady staff get angry and walks off from the scene asking to call the police.

Watch video here:

Read Also
Hyderabad: Man kidnapped, stripped naked & thrashed over old rivalry, video of abuse posted by...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment

ON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment

Chhattisgarh: CM and Governor at loggerheads over the new reservation bill

Chhattisgarh: CM and Governor at loggerheads over the new reservation bill

Odisha: Javelin pierces student's neck during sports meet in school

Odisha: Javelin pierces student's neck during sports meet in school

Thane: More than 700 students take oath to keep the city clean

Thane: More than 700 students take oath to keep the city clean

Law minister Kiren Rijiju rules out creation of All India Judicial Services

Law minister Kiren Rijiju rules out creation of All India Judicial Services