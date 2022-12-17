ON CAMERA: Naked foreigner woman thrashes hotel staff in Jaipur; claims mistreatment | Twitter

Jaipur: A video of a naked foreigner lady from a lobby of a hotel in Jaipur is going viral on social media. In the video the naked woman is seen brawling with the hotel staff. The woman seems very upset and extremely angry on the hotel staff. As per her slurs on camera, she was allegedly mistreated.

The hotel staff is seen trying to resolve the matter and calm the woman down who only gets angrier. She is seen punching the hotel staff and even goes on to pull a lady staff of the hotel by her hair. The lady staff get angry and walks off from the scene asking to call the police.

Watch video here:

