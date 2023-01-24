ON CAMERA: Man stabs wife 7 times in Tamil Nadu's Vellore as passers-by watch; shocking video surfaces |

On Monday night in Vellore, a man was taken into custody for fatally stabbing his wife. In the middle of the street, in full view of numerous people, he repeatedly stabbed her. A nearby CCTV camera also recorded the entire episode.

Man stabs wife in Vellore.. No one helps woman.. just passing by#brutality #crime #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/wDiyss2W2J — Prathamesh Aparna Arvind Kharade (@PrathameshK98) January 24, 2023

The horrible murder that took place in broad daylight has shocked everyone. Punitha, from Periyavarigam, who worked for a private shoe company, was the victim. On Monday night, when she was making her way home, her husband, Jaishankar, stopped her and started arguing.

Stabbed wife 7 times

Punitha was about to respond when Jaishankar started stabbing her with a knife. Jaishankar stabbed Punitha seven times as she attempted to protect herself, then watched as she fell to the ground. Then he tossed the knife and walked away.

Punitha was brought to the government hospital in Ambur, where she passed away from her wounds. Jaishankar was detained by Ambur Police when they found the murder's CCTV footage.

The CCTV video has currently gone viral. There are further studies under progress.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)