 On Camera: Man Narrowly Escapes Death As Boundary Wall Collapses After Heavy Rains In Prayagraj
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
A man narrowly escaped death after the wall on the Malakaraj side of Prayagraj's Rambagh Railway Station collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday morning. This incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the wall collapsing as a man passes by.

According to reports, half a dozen vehicles parked near the wall were damaged. After being informed about the incident, RPF, GRP, and police personnel arrived at the scene.

The debris removal work continued until late evening. The railway administration has initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to reports, construction work is currently underway at Prayagraj Rambagh Railway Station. A wall was built on the Malakaraj side.

On Wednesday, when it rained, about 20 meters of the wall fell on the other side, damaging two cars, an e-rickshaw, and other vehicles.

