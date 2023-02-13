ON CAMERA: Locals clash with police amid anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Mehrauli

Locals clash with police amid anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Mehrauli | ANI

An anti-encroachment drive in South Delhi's Mehrauli turned ugly on Sunday after locals clashed with the DDA officials and police personnel.



There were reports that the Delhi Police in a bid to normalise the situation used mild laathi-charge, but the official denied it.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ruckus at DDA's anti-encroachment drive continues in Mehrauli.



Locals say, "We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait." pic.twitter.com/ZABLjYDMJb — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

It was the second day of the DDA's anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli area on Sunday. Seeing the gravity of the situation a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area.



The police alleged that local women pelted stones at them. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

"They also threw chilli powder on us. We have initiated legal action against those involved," said the police.



The local residents have alleged that authorities were hand in gloves when the buildings were built and now the administration had come with full force to demolish their houses.



The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has urged the DDA to stop the anti-encroachment drive.