On camera: Loaded trailer topples down on road connecting Punjab's Phagwara and Chandigarh; 3 killed

Punjab: A CCTV footage showing a road accident wherein a loaded trailer lost balance and topples down crushing a passing-by automobile has surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, three family members riding in the vehicle that the loaded trailer collided into lost their lives to the mishap.

The tragic incident took place, near Punjab's Behram area, on a National Highway connecting Phagwara and Chandigarh, according to reports.

The video shows the loaded 18-wheel transport taking a turn to enter another road, however loses balance and collapses on one side. It was seen that the abrupt bend led to the enormous vehicle spilling its cargo onto the highway.

Also, of the two vehicles travelling from Phagwara side, one saw a narrow escape as the other got destroyed. In the crushed automobile were a couple and their son, who died on spot, reports claimed, while in the other, three suffered injuries.

