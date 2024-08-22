On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

X

A minor girl died after falling from the third floor in Delhi's Sagarpur area. According to reports, the girl fell from the third floor of a building late Wednesday evening and was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries. A video of the fall was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the house. When neighbors heard the sound of the fall, they found the girl lying bloodied on the road. After being informed about the incident, the police have launched an investigation into the case.

According to reports, the minor girl fell onto the road from the third floor in the Sagarpur area late in the evening. The injured girl was quickly taken to the hospital by her family and neighbors, but she died during treatment. The CCTV footage shows the girl falling onto the road from above.

The landlord of the deceased said that the girl's mother had come upstairs, crying and shouting. When a falling sound was heard, they found the girl on the road. A neighbor mentioned that they heard a loud noise and shouting from the street and went outside to check. The girl was found covered in blood. Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the scene. The crime team is investigating how the girl fell from the third floor.

In a separate incident, a few days ago, a young man died after an AC unit fell on his head from the third floor in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Another person was seriously injured in that incident. The chilling video of the incident had surfaced online.