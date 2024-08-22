 On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

A video of the fall was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the house. When neighbors heard the sound of the fall, they found the girl lying bloodied on the road.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
X

A minor girl died after falling from the third floor in Delhi's Sagarpur area. According to reports, the girl fell from the third floor of a building late Wednesday evening and was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries. A video of the fall was captured by a CCTV camera installed near the house. When neighbors heard the sound of the fall, they found the girl lying bloodied on the road. After being informed about the incident, the police have launched an investigation into the case.

According to reports, the minor girl fell onto the road from the third floor in the Sagarpur area late in the evening. The injured girl was quickly taken to the hospital by her family and neighbors, but she died during treatment. The CCTV footage shows the girl falling onto the road from above.

The landlord of the deceased said that the girl's mother had come upstairs, crying and shouting. When a falling sound was heard, they found the girl on the road. A neighbor mentioned that they heard a loud noise and shouting from the street and went outside to check. The girl was found covered in blood. Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the scene. The crime team is investigating how the girl fell from the third floor.

Read Also
Delhi: 18-Yr-Old Boy Dies After AC Falls On Him From 2nd Floor Of Building In Karol Bagh, Tragic...
article-image

In a separate incident, a few days ago, a young man died after an AC unit fell on his head from the third floor in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Another person was seriously injured in that incident. The chilling video of the incident had surfaced online.

FPJ Shorts
'Really Embarrassing': WWE Veteran John Cena's Verdict On Filming Sex Scenes; Video
'Really Embarrassing': WWE Veteran John Cena's Verdict On Filming Sex Scenes; Video
Troubled Paytm Looks To Cut Losses By Capping Board's Compensation To ₹48 Lakh
Troubled Paytm Looks To Cut Losses By Capping Board's Compensation To ₹48 Lakh
₹10,00,000 A Day For Travel: New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's 'Commute' From California To Seatle Raises Eyebrows
₹10,00,000 A Day For Travel: New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's 'Commute' From California To Seatle Raises Eyebrows
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Continue To Face Sexual Harassment By Infamous 'Yellow Shirt Guy', Several Come Forward To Share Their Horrific Experiences
Mumbai: Mithibai College Students Continue To Face Sexual Harassment By Infamous 'Yellow Shirt Guy', Several Come Forward To Share Their Horrific Experiences
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Visits Family Of Victim In Kolkata RG Kar Medical College...

'Today India's Strategy Is To Maintain Equal Closeness With All Nations,' Says PM Modi In Poland

'Today India's Strategy Is To Maintain Equal Closeness With All Nations,' Says PM Modi In Poland

On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

On Camera: Girl Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Delhi's Sagarpur

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In City

'Murdered Junior Doctor Knew Of Hospital Corruption,' Claims BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari As Calls...

'Murdered Junior Doctor Knew Of Hospital Corruption,' Claims BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari As Calls...