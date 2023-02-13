ON CAMERA: Drunk truck driver drags car with passengers for 2 km in UP's Meerut; shocking video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
Three young men in the vehicle managed to jump and save their lives. Police and onlookers tried to stop the truck driver, but he continued to drag the vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:09 AM IST
ON CAMERA: Drunk truck driver drags car for 2 km in UP's Meerut, while 3 people sitting inside; shocking video surfaces | Screen Grab
In Meerut, a horrific incident came to light on Sunday night on Delhi Road. A container here crashed into the car. The drivers of the car and the truck had an argument, after which the angry truck driver crashed into the car and dragged it for roughly two kilometers. Three young men in the vehicle managed to jump and save their lives. Police and onlookers tried to stop the truck driver, but he continued to drag the vehicle.

Driver was drunk

As per reports, the truck driver was drunk and refused to stop. The truck driver eventually smashed the truck into the pillar of metro construction. The locals dragged him out of the car and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

In the video, that is going viral on social media, it can be seen that the truck crashes into the car and is being dragged while the onlookers are yelling and trying to stop the truck driver. In the visuals an autorickshaw can also be seen following the truck.

The car owner, along with three others, had arrived in town on Sunday with some work in his Chevrolet car. They were returning home by car late at night, it is when the container coming from Mandi hit the car, the truck driver also hit another car.

