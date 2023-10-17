On Camera: Delhi Woman Sexually Harasses Rickshaw Puller; Netizens Express Disgust As Video Goes Viral

Drunk Woman Inappropriately Touches Private Parts Of Rickshaw Puller | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was caught on camera sexually harassing a rickshaw puller on the streets in the national capital. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is resting her head on the shoulder of the rickshaw puller and touching his private parts with her hand. The incident was recorded by an onlooker who was present inside the car nearby. The video has been gaining ire from users after it was uploaded on social media.

The video is reportedly shot at Chandni Chowk

The video is said to be two to three days old and was reportedly shot at Chandni Chowk area in Delhi. The area is said to be one of the busiest areas in the national capital. The woman is said to be in an inebriated condition while performing the disgusting act. The rickshaw puller was not able to resist while the woman was forcing herself on to him.

Netizens are slamming the woman

Netizens are slamming the woman after the video has hit the internet and has gone viral on social media. One of the users said, "Woman caught 'MOLESTING' RICKSHAW PULLER on road. WOMAN inappropriately touching the MAN. She fearlessly continues to make her SEXUAL advances coz she knows no legal action will be taken against her, she won't be ARRESTED."

The videos contain adult language and content. Viewer's discretion is advised.

'We have gender biased law'

Another user wrote, "A woman captured while rubbing rickshaw puller's penis in a public place, poor man can't even resist or ask for help. What would have happned if this was done with a woman?" The other user took to social media and said, "Imagine the level of outrage had it been a boy touching the private parts of a women taxi driver or a rickshaw puller. But since we have gender biased law no one is going to bat an eye. Shame on this girl for sexually abusing this poor rickshaw vala."

We are heading in the wrong direction. Need to have strict laws for protecting male rights as well. — Anand B (@AnandB_Jai_Hind) October 16, 2023

Sad thing is that Rickshaw puller is not resisting. Also, he should create a ruckus over there so that everyone knows what is happening. — Ardentguy (@SocialArdentguy) October 16, 2023

The rickshaw puller had to helplessly go through the molestation

There are no reports of any complaint or police action against the woman for her disgusting act against the rickshaw puller. The rickshaw puller had to helplessly go through the molestation done by the woman against him on the busy road. One of the users registered her protest against molestation of male and said, "Sadly, people believe in Gender Equality but never talk about Misandry, Male Suicides, Non existent laws against Rape, Molestation of Men. If a man would have done this to the opposite gender then the things would have been different, even the poor ricksha puller looks scared."

