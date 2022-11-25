ON CAMERA: Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak's SUV stolen in Delhi, while she was campaigning for MCD polls

e-Paper Get App
Friday, November 25, 2022
Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak's high-end SUV was stolen on Wednesday night as she was campaigning in Delhi for the upcoming municipal elections, according to her.

A man was seen breaking into the automobile by shattering the window, which can be seen in the CCTV footage of the incident.

The robbers arrived in a car and were committing the theft for over fifteen minutes.

After Pathak herself reported the event, the police arrived and started an inquiry.

"Last night, our Fortuner car was stolen from a main road in Janakpuri. For half an hour, without any fear, the gang of thieves kept at it and trying to open the car and steal it. The car was parked in front of the bank where there are many banks in line, yet the thieves easily stole the car," Pathak wrote on Twitter.

