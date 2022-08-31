On camera: Church vandalised in Punjab, pastor's vehicle burnt after forced conversion charge |

Last night, a group of individuals in the Tarn Taran area of Punjab allegedly forced their way into a church and vandalised a statue of Jesus and Mary.



The pastor's automobile was also set ablaze by them. Images from the scene show the church's statue damaged and the car engulfed in flames.

The incident happened the same day that the Akal Takht Jathedar, the leader of the Sikh religion's highest temporal seat, released a statement denouncing "forced conversions" by Christian missionaries.

“So-called Christian missionaries have been forcibly converting Sikhs through fraudulent practices. Sikhs and Hindus of Punjab are being misled and converted. This is happening right under the government's nose. Though there are provisions in the law to book for superstitious practices in the name of religion, no government is ready to act against them (missionaries) due to vote bank politics," Giani Harpreet Singh had said in a Facebook live video statement yesterday.

The incident is being seen as a result of this claim; Sikh leaders have been outspoken in their opposition to suspected attempts at conversion by Christian missionaries in the region.

"Few notorious elements tried to vandalise idol of Jesus & set ablaze a car at Chruch in Patti. We're investigating the matter & have vital clues. There were 4 people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. FIR has been lodged," says RS Dhillon, SSP

Tarn Taran, Punjab | Few notorious elements tried to vandalise idol of Jesus & set ablaze a car at Chruch in Patti. We're investigating the matter & have vital clues. There were 4 people, we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. FIR has been lodged: RS Dhillon, SSP pic.twitter.com/fkh42EQH1B — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Being a border state, Giani Harpreet Singh urged the Centre to "quickly manage it" after revealing that foreign financing was being used to support these religious initiatives in Punjab.

The incident happened in the Tarn Taran district's Thakarpur village, which is in the Patti assembly seat.