ON CAMERA: Car overturns after colliding with divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara highway in Punjab

A horrific car accident was recently reported on the Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway in Punjab.

As per media reports, the tyre of a speeding car exploded on the highway, causing it to collide with a divider. Visuals showed the car swaying on the road as if the driver was performing a stunt.

The accident reportedly took place near Kahma village bus stop in Punjab.

The driver was injured in the incident, but no fatalities were reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who hailed from Amritsar suffered head injuries. He was conscious and bleeding from the head.

While the driver claimed that the accident was caused by a tyre burst, eyewitnesses claim that he was racing with another car when it happened. The eyewitness also videotaped the incident.

Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/0MGVDIOerd — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) February 16, 2023

