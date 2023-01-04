e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah assaults toll plaza employees in Mandamarri

This entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The MLA was furious over the collection of tolls without finishing work on the National Highway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah assaults toll plaza employees in Mandamarri |
BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah is accused of assaulting toll plaza employees at Mandamarri toll plaza. "We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are looking into the matter," said Mandamarri Circle Inspector.

This entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The MLA was furious over the collection of tolls without finishing work on the National Highway.

According to the police, there has been no complaint filed about the MLA's assault on Toll Plaza employees, according to the police.

Since the video went viral, it has become a hot topic of debate in Telangana's political circles.

