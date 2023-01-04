ON CAMERA: BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah assaults toll plaza employees in Mandamarri |

BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah is accused of assaulting toll plaza employees at Mandamarri toll plaza. "We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are looking into the matter," said Mandamarri Circle Inspector.

#WATCH | Telangana | BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza



We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector



This entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The MLA was furious over the collection of tolls without finishing work on the National Highway.

According to the police, there has been no complaint filed about the MLA's assault on Toll Plaza employees, according to the police.

Since the video went viral, it has become a hot topic of debate in Telangana's political circles.