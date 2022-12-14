ON CAMERA: Boy jumps in front of train after public thrashing for failing to repay 20 rupees to shopkeeper in UP's Etawah

A boy in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah jumped in front of a train followed by public thrashing after he failed to repay 20 rupees to a shopkeeper.

The video of the suicide has been caught on camera.

In the video, one can see a mob surrounding the boy where he is getting beaten up. Later, peeved at being publicly thrashed for failing to pay 20 rupees, the boy runs towards the railway track. He then stands before the train, looks at the mob and the train knocks him down as he tries to say something to the mob.

The deceased has been identified as Salim aka Chotu.

The incident happened on Sunday night. As per the report by Navbharat Times, the police have registered a case against all the seven accused under IPC sections 147, 323 and 306 and have launched manhunt.

In Etawah peeved at being publicly thrashed for failing to pay Rs 20 he owed to a shopkeeper, a boy runs, stands before a train that fatally knocks him down. Suicide caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/tvfzFq0ifo — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) December 14, 2022