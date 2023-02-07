ON CAMERA: Apna Dal (S) party workers thrash BSF official in UP's Kanpur, police responds after video goes viral |

UP: A video has emerged on the internet from UP's Kanpur where a group of men are seen thrashing another man badly in broad daylight. The incident took place in the Bilhaur Kotwali gate area on Monday.

Reportedly the man being assaulted was alleged to be a BSF official and the men involved in thrashing him were Apna Dal (S) party workers.

Video shows assault by party workers

In the video posted on Twitter by Digvijay Singh, a group of Apna Dal (S) workers are seen assaulting the BSF official on a busy road. They are seen continuously hitting him while he tries to save himself. Surprisingly, passersby and people on the spot during the assault are seen least interested to step in and save the official from being thrashed.

While taking the video on Twitter, Singh captioned it as, "Apna Dal (S) officials beat up a jawan who came on leave #BSF. Case in front of Bilhaur Kotwali gate, Senior Vice President of the party and his supporters fought after a minor argument.!!" He also tagged the UP Police, DGP UP and BSF's Twitter handles on the post for assistance.

Police responds to the video that went viral

Soon as the video took attention of the UP police, they responded on the post by tagging the account of Comissionerate of Kanpur Nagar. Then the Comissionerate of Kanpur Nagar replied to the tweet saying, "The concerned officials were directed for investigation/necessary action."

About Apna Dal (S)

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an Indian political party active in the Uttar Pradesh. The party finds its support base mainly in the Kurmi community in the region of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a breakaway party of Apna Dal which was founded in 1995 by Dr. Sone Lal Patel, Apna Dal (Sonelal) founded by Jawahar Lal Patel who was also founding member of Apna Dal and had the backing of Anupriya Patel.

