ON CAMERA: Another fight in Noida's Hyde Park Society, one group accused of 'misbehaving with women'

FIght between two group in Noida's Hyde Park Society |

The video of a fight between two groups in Hyde Park society of Noida has surfaced online.

It is alleged that flower pots outside the houses were broken in the altercation that took place on Thursday night. Many residents gathered in the society after the incident and the ruckus continued till late night.

हाइड पार्क सोसायटी में चल रहा विवाद एक बार फिर हिंसक हुआ, दबंगों ने गाली-गलौज और मारपीट की, वीडियो वायरल, सोसायटी के लोग सड़क पर कर रहे है विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुलिस बल मौके पर मौजूद, एओए के चुनाव को लेकर अक्टूबर में भी दोनों पक्ष आपस भिडे थे और हिंसक झड़प हुई थी @khabargrnwest @l pic.twitter.com/vxpi2tZzCV — NEETU SHAMMI (@iamneetushammi) November 25, 2022

According to sources, the fight was a result of a dispute regarding Apartment Owners Association (AOA) elections in the society located in Sector 78. A team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control. One of the parties accused the other side of misbehaving with women.

#नोएड़ा सेक्टर 78 हाइड पार्क सोसायटी में दबंगों ने गाली-गलौज और मारपीट की वीडियो वायरल, सोसायटी के लोग सड़क पर कर रहे है विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुलिस बल मौके पर मौजूद, एओए के चुनाव को लेकर अक्टूबर में भी दोनों पक्ष आपस भिडे थे और हिंसक झड़प हुई थी, सेक्टर 113 थाना इलाके की घटना pic.twitter.com/Yz7HJvjXtn — ठाkur Ankit Singh (@ankit_singh08) November 25, 2022

Anil Yadav, a local Congress leader alleged that one of the attackers named Abhishek Tiwari is closely associated to BJP and contributes majorly in the crimes happening repeatedly.

He put a tweet on his Twitter handle saying, "For the last few days, crimes are continuously increasing in Noida and criminals are connected or protected by BJP somewhere. No arrests yet in this case. Doesn't it question the functioning of @noidapolice"

SHO Sharad Kant said that some of the accused were in an inebriated state during the incident.

Disputes regarding the AOA have also taken place earlier in the society. A fight broke out between two groups of individuals supporting rival candidates for the position of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park complex. During the fight two women received minor injuries.