On Camera: 3 Helmet-Clad With Gun Loot Jewellery Worth ₹11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop

Three helmet-clad men with guns looted jewelry worth over Rs 11 lakh from a store in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area and opened fire multiple times. The incident happened on Sunday around 10 PM.

The robbery at gunpoint was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop. The video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the three men wearing black clothes entering the shop.

"Wearing black clothes and armed with revolvers, the three entered the shop, threatened the staff, assaulted them, and looted jewelry worth Rs 11.80 lakh. In three minutes, they shot four to five rounds, though no one was injured," a Kharghar police officer told PTI.

Immediately after entering the shop, one of the accused opened fire to threaten the cashier and other employees present. Meanwhile, a staff member rang the alarm but turned it off soon after the firing.

According to reports, when locals tried to nab the accused, another round of fire was shot.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act for dacoity and other offenses. Efforts were launched to arrest the three accused, the official added.

