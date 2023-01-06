ON CAMERA: 2 ticket collectors brutally thrash passenger on Mumbai-Jainagar train in Muzaffarpur; suspended after shocking video goes viral

ON CAMERA: 2 ticket collectors brutally thrash passenger on Mumbai-Jainagar train; suspended after shocking video goes viral |

After the assault by two ticket collectors in which the duo brutally thrashed a passenger in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, earlier this week, the duo have been suspended. According to the video taken by one of the passengers, a dispute between the passenger and one of the ticket inspectors escalated into a full-fledged brawl.

कानून हाथ में लेने का अधिकार रेलवे टीटी को नहीं है. दो टीटी मिलकर एक यात्री से कथित बकझक होने पर उसकी बेदर्दी से पिटाई की. वीडियो समस्तीपुर, मुजफ्फरपुर सेक्शन के बीच ढोली स्टेशन के करीब का बताया जा रहा है. रेलवे बताए की TTE पर क्या एक्शन हुआ? ये टीटी तो गुंडा है.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/IpRfiVULUf — BISHNU K JHA (@bisnujha) January 5, 2023

What happened?

The passenger kicks the ticket inspector when the official tries to pull him down from the top seat by holding his leg. The ticket collector is then joined by a fellow employee, and together they drag the man to the ground and severely beat him, even booting him in the face. The other passengers intervene to stop the assault, and they can be overheard reprimanding the ticket collectors for hitting the victim.

When did the incident happen?

On the evening of January 2, the event allegedly occurred on a train traveling from Mumbai to Jainagar close to the Dholi train station. According to reports, the dispute started because the passenger was traveling without a ticket.

Ticket collectors suspended

The two ticket collectors have been suspended immediately, according to a railroads official.