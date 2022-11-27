ON CAMERA: 2 female doctors demand Rs 6,000 bribe from father of newborn before discharging mother in Karnataka; suspended

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Two female doctors in Karnataka ask the father of a newborn for money before releasing the wife | Twitter
Bengaluru: In a viral video, two female doctors in Karnataka ask the father of a newborn for money before discharging the wife.

The incident took place at the community health centre in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, and the two suspended obstetricians are Dr Shashikala and Dr Aishwarya.

In the video clip, the two women doctors are seen demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 to discharge a woman who had delivered a baby at the hospital.

The health department has suspended both doctors and an inquiry has been ordered after the video went viral.

In the secretly filmed video, Manjunath is seen meeting Dr Shashikala and requests her to take Rs 2,000, while the rest will be paid by him in his next hospital visit.

According to TOI reports, the doctors had demanded money from Manjunath, a garment factory worker, and his pregnant wife Roopa when the latter got admitted last week. She delivered the baby and the couple was all set to go home along with the newborn when Manjunath approached the two doctors and offered Rs 2,000.

