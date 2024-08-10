On Camera: 14-Year-Old Boy Caught Stealing Bag Containing Jewellery & Cash Worth ₹1.5 Cr From Jaipur's Hyatt Hotel

A shocking theft occurred during a wedding at the Hyatt Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where ₹1.50 crore worth of valuables were stolen. The incident took place during the blessing ceremony when a 14-year-old boy made off with the groom's mother's bag. The entire theft, which lasted just one minute, was captured on CCTV camera installed in the hotel premises.

According to reports, the victim’s family hails from Cyberabad, Telangana, and had traveled to Jaipur for a destination wedding. The stolen bag, which was taken from near the mandap, contained gold and silver jewelry, along with cash, totaling approximately ₹1.44 crore.

जयपुर के होटल हयात में 1.50 करोड़ की चोरी -



हैदराबाद के बिजनेसमैन नरेश गुप्ता के बेटे की शादी थी। इस दौरान 14 साल का बच्चा दूल्हे की मां का बैग उठाकर ले गया। बैग में ज्यादातर ज्वैलरी डायमंड की थी। होटल में कुल 180 लोग मौजूद थे। pic.twitter.com/N1LYDfwzJN — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 10, 2024

According to police, Naresh Kumar Gupta, a businessman from Cyberabad, Telangana, reported the theft at the Muhana police station.

Naresh Kumar Gupta runs a medical business in Hyderabad. The wedding of his son, Sairamna, was held at the Hyatt Hotel on August 8. Around 11:30 PM, during the festivities, Naresh's wife's white bag was stolen from near the mandap.

Naresh reported that the bag contained jewelry and cash worth approximately ₹1.44 crore. CCTV footage revealed that at around 10:10 PM, a 13-14-year-old boy and a suspicious man entered the hotel with the wedding procession. Shortly thereafter, the boy was seen stealing the bag from near the mandap, and both he and the man fled the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with Additional DCP Paras Jain overseeing the case.