On April Fool’s Day, Juhi Chawla urged fans to "Plant A Tree" for Cauvery Calling and make “April Cool”

Coimbatore: Continuing her effort towards protecting the environment, actress Juhi Chawla today urged people to plant at least one tree this month in solidarity with Sadhguru's Cauvery Calling movement. The Bollywood star urged her followers to contribute towards the ambitious eco-restoration project and make “April Cool” instead of making “April Fool”.
Alongside a picture of herself surrounded by flowers, she wrote on Twitter: "Like me , if you live in a city & have nowhere to plant a tree; @ishafoundation's initiative #CauveryCalling is always there Only Rs. 42 per sapling. Let’s have a cool April."
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation, responded to the actress by commending her efforts to support the movement which aims to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin.
"Namaskaram Juhi- if every city dweller were to think like you, the Cauvery river basin would have 242 crore trees in no more than a couple of years. Our gratitude for your consistent support for river Cauvery & our farmers. Blessings," Sadhguru replied to Juhi’s tweet.
Juhi Chawla has been an active supporter of the Cauvery Calling movement. Her journey of campaigning for rivers started in 2017.
Earlier in November, she pledged to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling to celebrate megastar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The actress has pledged trees as gifts to several personalities including Lata Mangeshkar, Anil Kapoor, her co-stars, near and dear ones.
The Cauvery Calling movement aims to enable 5.2 million farmers to plant 2.42 billion trees along the Cauvery river, bringing one-third of the Cauvery basin under tree cover. The initiative also seeks to increase farmers’ income by 3-8 times through agroforestry.
