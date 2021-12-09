Omicron variant: Will Karnataka govt impose restrictions for Christmas, New Year celebrations? here's what CM Basavaraj Bommai has to say

Bengaluru: With growing number of Covid-19 clusters and the Omicron variant at the doorsteps, a worried Karnataka government has decided to take a wait and watch approach for a week before introducing fresh curbs, including re-introduction of night curfew.

The government did not take a hardline approach due to the coming festive season of Christmas and New Year and the need to keep economic activities ticking.

The Chief Minister discussed the current pandemic situation at a special cabinet meeting Thursday with focus on the number of cases of the Omicron variant.

A decision on restrictions for Christmas, New Year’s celebrations and night curfew would be taken after monitoring the situation over the next one week, Bommai said. He agreed with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on maintaining the status quo on the Covid curbs.

As of now there is no need to press the panic button, said TAC chairman Dr M.K. Sudarshan Ballal.

Bommai however clarified that the government has no intention to implement night curfew immediately in the state. "People need not panic about the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The decision on imposing night curfew will be taken after a week," he told the media.

With students’ hostels emerging as new hotspots for Covid cases, the Chief Minister said special guidelines were formulated. Hostel authorities have been told to stagger students for meals, reduce the number of visitors, sanitisation of premises twice a day and mandatory two doses of vaccination for employees working in kitchens, and establishment of isolation rooms.

College students coming from Kerala and residing in college hostels have to mandatorily undergo a Covid test. Intensive surveillance and testing at the inter-State borders with Kerala and Maharashtra would continue, Bommai added.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:32 PM IST