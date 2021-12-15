Omicron variant: Tamil Nadu reports first case, six family members of patient also admitted to hospital

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported the first confirmed case of Omicron variant of COVID-19. At a late night press conference, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a passenger, who had travelled recently to Tamil Nadu from Nigeria via Doha, has been confirmed to have tested COVID-19 positive with the Omicron variant.

The passenger, who arrived on Monday, has been admitted to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai. Six of his family members, who also had S-gene drop, have been also been admitted to the hospital. Another passenger, who had come on the same flight, has also been found to have S-gene drop and was being taken to the same hospital, the minister said.

The Minister said the Omicron patient was also stable and his condition is improving

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:56 PM IST