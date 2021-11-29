Omicron variant: Protocols issued for passengers arriving at Lucknow Airport; free RT-PCR test of passengers showing symptoms in thermal scanning

In the view of COVID-19's new variant Omicron, the district magistrate of Lucknow on Monday issued protocols for passengers arriving at Lucknow Airport. According to a notice issued by the DM, passengers showing symptoms in the thermal scanning will be subjected to free RT-PCR test.

"RT-PCR test of 10% passengers arriving on all domestic flights to be done on random basis,"

Yesterday, the DM had issued an order saying that all international passengers arriving at the airport will have to undergo RT-PCR test and eight-day home quarantine.

The Lucknow district administration has laid emphasis on safety measures and issued directions for adherence to the COVID-19 protocols at the domestic and international terminals.

"All the passengers arriving at the international and domestic terminals will undergo thermal scanning. All the passengers arriving at the international terminal will undergo RT-PCR test, while passengers at the domestic terminal who show symptoms will undergo RT-PCR test free of cost," according to a directive issued by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

All the international passengers arriving in the capital of Uttar Pradesh have been asked to provide their names, mobile numbers, local address and last destination, and they will have to undertake eight-day home quarantine. After eight days, their RT-PCR test will be conducted again.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 8,774 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally to 3,45,72,523, while the active cases have declined to 1,05,691, the lowest in 543 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:54 PM IST