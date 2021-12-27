Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 167 after 11 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 4 in Thane

26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, five from Panvel Municipal Corporation, four from Thane Municipal Corporation, two from Nanded, and one each from Nagpur, Palghar, Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and Pune Rural, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 167.

Of the 26 cases reported today, 14 are male and 12 female. All patients tested positive for Omicron today have a history of international travel except two, who are high-risk contacts of an international traveller. Barring 4 minors and 3 others, all 19 remaining have received full vaccination. – 21 are asymptomatic while 5 are having mild symptoms, the Public Health Department said in a bulletin.

Of the 167 cases in Maharashtra, 84 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 17 are from Pune rural, seven each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, five each from Satara, Osmanabad and Panvel Municipal Corporation, three from Nagpur, two each from Kalyan Dombivali, Aurangabad and Nanded, and one each from Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar and Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, out of the 167, 72 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:05 PM IST