Omicron variant: Kerala adds 19 more to chart; state tally mounts to 57

Thiruvananthapuram: With 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant in the state reached 57, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Of the 19 cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

Of the 19, four each had come from the UK and UAE, two each from Qatar and Ireland and one each from Spain, Canada, Netherlands and Ghana, a Health Department release said.

The remaining three got infected via contact.

The department advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State.

It also said that everyone should wear masks properly, follow social distancing protocols and those not vaccinated yet, should get the jabs immediately.

Besides that, the department also said those coming from abroad should strictly abide by the quarantine norms, people coming from other states should exercise caution and on noticing symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately inform health workers.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:55 PM IST