Omicron variant in Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel chairs high-level meeting; here's what he said

After detection of Omicron variant in Jamnagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday chaired a high level meeting with his ministers where he reviewed the readiness of state health system.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that the CM instructed to strictly implement new guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding Omicron variant in the state.

Additionally, the CM also gave clear instructions to proceed with the strategy of tracing, testing, and treatment in positive cases.

Bhupendra Patel also appealed to all citizens to use social distancing, masks to the fullest, urging them to be vigilant and cautious even in the context of this new variant.

Today, a 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, days after he arrived in the state from Zimbabwe.

This is the third case of Omicron in the country as two persons were earlier found infected with this strain in Karnataka.

Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Following first case of #Omicron in Jamnagar, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the readiness of state health system, at a high-level meeting. He instructed to strictly implement new guidelines issued by the Govt of India regarding Omicron variant in the state: CMO



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/hSqS9VE4ao — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

The man had arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28 and had tested positive for coronavirus on December 2, after which his sample was sent for genome sequencing, officials said.

Jamnagar municipal commissioner Vijaykumar Kharadi had said that the sample was sent to Ahmedabad for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he was infected with the Omicron variant.

The man, who hails from Jamnagar, has been living in Zimbabwe since the last many years. He arrived in the state to meet his father-in-law. After he got a fever, his doctor advised him to get an RT-PCR test done. The private laboratory on Thursday informed the civic authorities that his report has come out positive for COVID-19, he said.

The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 05:51 PM IST