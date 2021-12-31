Omicron threat: Should children be sent to school amid spike in Covid cases? Here's what virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has to say

Even as Omciron variant continues to spread its tentacles in India, Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on Friday said that children shoud be sent to schools, as generally COVID-19 infections are not much severe in them.

Backing her statement, the virologist further explained, "We will have to learn to live with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants which will continue to emerge."

There will be many waves, time and again. But fortunately, Omicron seems comparatively less severe than other variants." she added.

Speaking on the booster dose she said, "data available to inform a decision as to which vaccine should be used as a booster dose in India is very little."

Notably, few days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Covid-19 vaccination will start January 3 onward for children in the 15-18 age group, while healthcare and frontline workers will be administered a booster — he called it “precaution dose” — from January 10.

The ”precaution dose” option, he said, will also be available from January 10 for citizens above the age of 60 with co-morbidities. They can take this shot on the advice of their doctors. According to official estimates, there will be approximately 10 crore children in the 15-18 age group eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, according to PTI report today, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of international travellers who tested positive have this new variant.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said.

A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 06:11 PM IST