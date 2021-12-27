Omicron threat: Gujarat reports fresh 24 cases, 204 new COVID-19 infections

Breaking the average of over 100 Covid-19 cases for a week, Gujarat reported as many as 204 fresh infections and 24 patients with Omicron variant during the last 24 hours as on Monday evening, even as Ahmedabad city topped with 98 new cases.

Four major cities, Ahmedabad followed by Rajkot with 33 fresh cases, Surat 22 and Vadodara reported 16 cases, accounting for 169 cases. Gujarat had a cumulative total of 177 new cases as on Sunday evening and no Omicron patient.

One death of Covid-19 was reported in Jamnagar, taking the toll to 10,114. There are 1,086 active cases and 14 of them are on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad city also reported the highest 13 Omicron cases as on Monday evening, while the city has had 24 total cases. Eighteen of them had international travel history. In all, Gujarat’s Omicron tally has reached 73 while 17 people have recovered.

In view of sudden spurt in cases, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened an urgent review meeting of the State Health Department. Health Minister Rushikesh Patel appealed to the people to mask up and take all necessary precautions, stating that a third wave might not be ruled out.

However, the Gujarat Government plans to go ahead with its much-hyped biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit to be held from January 10 to January 12 in Gandhinagar.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:50 PM IST