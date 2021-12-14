Omicron scare: Rajasthan to carry out genome sequencing of all COVID samples

Jaipur: After two mega political events on two consecutive Sundays, the Rajasthan government has now decided to send all Covid samples for genome sequencing to check the spread of infection and directed the officials to strictly follow the test-track-treatment, vaccination and Covid protocol.

The state reported 2 deaths and 27 new cases on Monday. Since July 31, the state has reported 4 deaths and two of them were on Monday. The cases of new variant Omicron are also being reported and 17 have been found Omicron positive till now, but as per officials 14 of them are negative now.

The health secretary Vaibhav Galriya said, "For preventing the spread we are focusing on test-track-treatment and vaccination and decided to carry out genome sequencing to detect the new variant on time."

Though the health department is claiming to focus on preventing the spread of the infection both the political parties are going on with their big events.

Notably, two mega political events had happened in Jaipur on the last two Sundays. One of BJP and the other of Congress and thousands of people gathered in these events. Such large gatherings are likely to continue as the government is planning events in different districts on its third anniversary on December 17th where as BJP is planning another mega event in January to welcome the party’s national president JP Nadda in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:24 PM IST