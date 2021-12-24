Omicron scare: Odisha Govt restricts Christmas and New Year celebrations - Social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks banned

In view of the current Covid situation, Odisha Government has restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations with effect from 25th December to 2nd Jan. Social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, etc will be banned across the state.

Odisha on Friday logged 141 new COVID-19 cases, 14 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,53,645, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,450 as an 84-year-old woman in Balasore district and a man, aged 58, in Ganjam succumbed to the disease, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Nineteen children were among the new patients, and Khurda district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 58, followed by Cuttack at 12.

Odisha now has 1,751 active cases, while 172 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,43,391.

At least 57,967 samples were tested for coronavirus on December 23, and the daily positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent.

More than 2.88 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccines and over 1.94 crore beneficiaries received the second jab, it added.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:49 PM IST