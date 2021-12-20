Omicron scare: New cases reported in multiple states, India's tally rises to 170

India's tally of Omicron variant tally has reached to 170 now, as new cases have been reported in multiple states. Highest cases reported in Maharashtra i.e.54 cases,followed by Delhi (28), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, reported by Hindustan Times.

Karnataka confirmed five cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Among the new cases, one is a male patient while the four are women. The cases have been reported from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi and Mangaluru.

Four more new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected from Kerala on Monday, taking the overall tally to 15, the state health department said.

Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 24, sources said on Monday.

India reported 6,563 new Covid cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With the addition of 132 new deaths, the death toll has climbed to 4,77,554.

The recovery of 8,077 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,87,017. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.39 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload is presently at 82,267, lowest in 572 days. Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,77,055 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 66.51 crore cumulative tests.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:10 PM IST