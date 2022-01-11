Omicron scare: COVID-19 cases to ‘increase rapidly’ in coming days, warns NTAGI chief NK Arora

As Omicron variant continues to spread its tentalces across nation, Dr NK Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a government panel monitoring the country’s coronavirus advisory committee, on Tuesday said that there are around 3-4 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant and that the infections are going to spike in coming days.

Arora said, "There are 3-4 sub-lineages of Omicron variant of coronavirus. These sub-lineages could be different when it comes to diagnosis but their epidemiological behaviour is same."

However, raising the concern level of the consistent surge in cases, the NTAGI chief said that as per a research, the infections are only going to rise in the coming days.

IIT's modelling shows COVID cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening. COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination coverage are two important factors to contain its spread. Administrative steps like curfews also help: Dr NK Arora pic.twitter.com/7hMXNURg1x — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

“IIT’s modelling shows Covid-19 cases will increase rapidly in the coming days, which is, in fact, happening. Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination coverage are two important factors to contain its spread. Administrative steps like curfews also help,” he said.

NTAGI is a government panel that monitors the country’s COVID-19 advisory committee and actively keeps track of the pandemic situation in India. This warning by the NTAGI chief comes as India has been reporting a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases since last two weeks.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There has been a marginal improvement in the COVID-19 numbers as compared to Monday when the cases were 11,660 more than today.

India has also reported a total of 428 fresh Omicron infections detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the new COVID-19 variant in the country to 4,461.

