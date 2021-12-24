Omicron scare: As India's tally rises to 360, here's list of states and UTs that reported cases of new COVID-19 variant so far

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking India's total tally to 360. Meanwhile, country recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 360 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.

Here's the list of states and UTs that have reported cases of new COVID-19 variant so far:

Maharashtra - 88 Delhi - 67 Telangana - 38 Tamil Nadu - 34 Karnataka - 31 Gujarat - 30 Kerala- 27 Rajasthan - 22 Andhra Pradesh - 4 Odisha - 4 Haryana - 4 West Bengal - 3 Jammu & Kashmir - 3 Uttar Pradesh - 2 Uttarakhand - 1 Ladakh - 1 Chandigarh- 1

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, it showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days.

The tally of active cases has declined to 77,516, which comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 775 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 81 days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent. This has been below one per cent for 40 days now, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,42,15,977, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 140.31 crore.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 01:07 PM IST