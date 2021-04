Omar Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19 two days after taking first dose of vaccine

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus, weeks after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after which he was shifted to Delhi AIIMS. His son, Omar Abdullah, confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the NC chief is symptomatic.

On April 7, it was informed that Farooq Abdullah was discharged from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

The third phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age started on April 1. India started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.