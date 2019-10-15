‘Om’ inscribed on aircraft in no way communal: Rajnath Singh defends performing ‘shastra puja’ on Rafale jet

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended performing a ‘shastra puja’ on the newly received Rafale fighter jet in France. Singh has said that the ‘Om’ that he inscribed on the aircraft can in no way be construed as communal.

Addressing a poll rally for BJP's Mira Bhayander nominee Narendra Mehta in Maharashtra's Thane district neighbouring Mumbai, Singh defended performing 'shastra puja' while taking delivery of the first Rafale jet in France recently. On a controversy surrounding the "shastra puja", Singh said, "I wrote 'Om' on the plane, broke a coconut (as per tradition). Om depicts never-ending Universe".

He said that those making an issue over ‘Om’ on the jet didn’t really understand it. “Don’t the Christians say Amen? Don’t the Muslims say Ameen? Don’t the Sikhs say Ek Onkar? They all come from Om. Om ye Brahmand ko paribhashit karta hai, ye anhad hai, iska koi ant nahi hai. Ye sarv vyapt hai,” he said.

At a ceremony in France on Tuesday, Singh formally took the delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force. He also took a sortie in the two-seater jet. The Congress has accused Singh of "drama" over performing "shastra puja". On his Rafale sortie, Singh said he had asked the flight captain to fly at supersonic speed. "Only I and the captain, who was from Paris, were there inside the plane. I wanted to experience the supersonic speed," he said.